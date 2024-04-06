Self-Build Enthusiast Doubles His Money with Hensall Plot

Chris Wallbank took a big risk when he bought a plot of land in Hensall , but it paid off. He now enjoys uninterrupted views of the countryside and has more than doubled his money. His mother, Annette Wallbank, has also done three self-build farm house conversions.

Chris Wallbank Self-Build Hensall Countryside Property Investment

