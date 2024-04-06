Seletti Market: A Supermarket-Style Shoppable Exhibition

The Italian maximalist design brand Seletti is staging a new supermarket-style shoppable exhibition ‘ Seletti Market’. Kick-starting Milan Design Week 2024, the design company known for its alternative way of perceiving reality was inspired by Italy’s first supermarkets to create an immersive installation at Rinascente Milan Piazza Duomo.The inspiration to recreate a supermarket style exhibition wasn't by chance.
Stefano Seletti, the brand's art director, explains, ‘The first Italian supermarket opened in Milan in 1957, and a few years later my father, Romano, founded Seletti. When Rinascente offered us the central area of their basement floor at the Piazza Duomo store, I immediately thought of a space that would evoke that aesthetic. Seletti Market is a fun way to reinterpret the classic elements of the 'consumer society' in which we grew up.’This colourful representation of an authentic 1960s supermarket is fully functional and operationa
