Selective Vascular Access to the Brain for Neural Studies

Selective vascular access to the brain is desirable in metabolic tracer, pharmacological and other studies aimed to characterize neural properties in isolation from somatic influences from chest, abdomen or limbs. However, current methods for artificial control of cerebral circulation can abolish pulsatility-dependent vascular signaling or neural network phenomena such as the electrocorticogram even while preserving individual neuronal activity.

Thus, we set out to mechanically render cerebral hemodynamics fully regulable to replicate or modify native pig brain perfusion. To this end, blood flow to the head was surgically separated from the systemic circulation and full extracorporeal pulsatile circulatory control (EPCC) was delivered via a modified aorta or brachiocephalic artery. This control relied on a computerized algorithm that maintained, for several hours, blood pressure, flow and pulsatility at near-native values individually measured before EPC

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE YORKSHİRE POST: NHS trust apologises after Pontefract woman was left with a brain injury following Pinderfields Hospital fallThe Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has admitted that there were failings in the care of a 63-year-old woman who was left with a brain injury after a fall in Pinderfields Hospital.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Researchers identify specific genes, brain regions, and cognitive features associated with depressionIn studies that examine the depressed brain, researchers were able to identify specific genes, molecules, brain regions, and cognitive features that are associated with the disorder.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: How chronic stress and mood disorders affect adolescent brain developmentAdvanced brain imaging techniques reveal how adolescent brain development influences, and is influenced by, factors including chronic stress and mood disorders.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Changing environment can have long-term, significant effects on the brainChanges in a person's environment can have long-term, significant effects on the brain, whether it's the inhalation of wildfire smoke or the experience of childhood trauma.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Transforming brain research with AI and machine learningUsing machine learning, researchers are able to use data from the brain to glean deeper insights and apply this new knowledge in clinical settings.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

METROUK: Netflix star diagnosed with 'lemon-sized' brain tumour at age 31'Love you all so much. Will continue sending updates'.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »