Seismic Activity in Iceland Turns into Audible Clips

The cacophony of seismic activity that ripped a 4km-long fissure in the Reykjanes peninsula has been turned into audible clips. Somewhere beneath Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, it sounds like a door has been slamming. It's been accompanied by some furious knocking and the occasional crash. These are the sounds reverberating through the Earth's crust as magma has intruded upwards towards the surface.

Seismologists have been closely monitoring this part of southern Iceland since early November when they noticed a dramatic increase in earthquake activity close to the fishing town of Grindavik. In recent weeks, it had quietened down. But then at around 9pm on Monday 18 December, there was a sudden symphony of seismic noise just before the magma broke the surface.as a long fissure cracked open and lava spurted out. Fortunately, around 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik – just 4km (2.5 miles) away – in November, but the eruption could be seen from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, about 42km (26 miles) away.experienced the eruption in a very different wa





