Security Guard Helps Desperate Mother Caught Shoplifting

The cost of living crisis has seen a significant rise in the shoplifting of everyday goods. Now one security guard, who caught the mother of a hungry child stealing food, has said he found himself in the middle of a "heartbreaking" situation. "It's all types of people. You can't just pick someone out and say 'that's a shoplifter'. Standing at over 6ft (180cm) tall, he said he is not afraid of "dangerous" situations. On that day, he experienced a desperate mother trying to feed her child.

A few weeks later, the mum was back in the store - but this time, she came with a thank you card for the 33-year-old security guard who had paid for her stolen goods. "She explained that she's got a job and she's turned her life around." "She was living in a hostel and came in to steal food for her son who was in a pushchair," he said. Recent Home Office figures show that there have been nearly 30,000 shoplifting incidents in the south west of England between 2022 and 2023. This represents a 35% increase - the largest regional increase for this period across England and Wale

