Security Flaw in SSH Protocol Allows for Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

In a successful man-in-the-middle attack, the adversary may be able to force SSH clients to use weaker authentication methods and disable some defense mechanisms. It is hard right now to pin down the true realistic impact of the flaw because it all depends on individual client-server configurations, implementations of the protocol, and other variables. SSH is mainly used to connect into remote systems to use or administer them via a command-line interface.

shared this week by Fabian Bäumer, Marcus Brinkmann, and Jörg Schwenk, who are computer scientists at Germany's Ruhr University Bochum. In October, after discovering the vulnerability, they privately disclosed the details to SSH client and server developers to address. Now it's all public with patches and info coming out.As a result of this study's findings, SSH software updates should be making their way to users, and there are mitigations available in the meantim





TheRegister » / 🏆 67. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Homeland Security warns of more attempts to subvert programmable logic controllersThe US Homeland Security agency warns of more attempts to subvert programmable logic controllers in America's critical infrastructure. The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa experienced a cyberattack by an anti-Israel cybercrime gang, prompting them to switch to manual operations. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is investigating the incident and advising utilities to strengthen the security of their PLCs.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Evolution of Biological Computing Machines Reshaping MedicineThe evolution of biological computing machines, like micro and nano-implants gathering crucial data within the human body, is reshaping medicine. A multinational team, including researchers from EPFL, has devised a protocol facilitating a molecular network equipped with multiple transmitters, enabling the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) to transform medicine and healthcare.

Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »

Scottish minister's visit to China criticized for ignoring human rights issuesExternal Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson's visit to China is criticized for not addressing human rights or security concerns. Critics argue that the visit is out of step with international opinion and that China's human rights record must be raised. The trip has also faced criticism from politicians and foreign affairs committee.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Researchers Discover Bizarre Trick in Language ModelsResearchers have discovered a bizarre trick in large language models that causes them to generate text by copying sentences directly from published sources. This poses privacy and security concerns as sensitive information can be extracted.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Broadcom CEO announces VMware's refocus on core business and divestment of non-core assetsBroadcom CEO, Hock Tan, announced during Broadcom's Q4 2023 earnings call that VMware will be refocusing on its core business of creating private and hybrid cloud environments and divesting non-core assets. Tan explained that the strategy going forward is to enable global enterprises to run apps across datacenters and public clouds by consuming VMware's software stack. The end-user computing portfolio and the Carbon Black security software unit are among the assets to be divested.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Israelis Killed Despite Surrendering in Active War ZoneIsraelis were left stunned and speechless when in the middle of an active war zone after they waved a white flag and screamed out in Hebrew to show they did not pose a threat. For some, the incident was a shocking example of the ugliness of war, where a complex and dangerous battlefield is safe for no one. But for critics, the incident underscores what they say is the excessively violent conduct of Israel's security apparatus against Palestinians. Except in this case, it cut short the lives of three Israelis trying desperately to save themselves.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »