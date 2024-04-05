Security Flaw in German Hotel Check-in Terminal Leaks Room Keycodes

A self-service check-in terminal used in a German Ibis budget hotel was found leaking hotel room keycodes , and the researcher behind the discovery claims the issue could potentially affect hotels around Europe. The terminal's security flaw could be abused by anyone, requiring no technical knowledge or specialized tooling.

Realistically, an attacker could aggregate an array of room keycodes in just a few minutes – as long as it would take a regular customer to use the same machine to check in to their room. Self-service check-in terminals can be used by hotel guests as an alternative to speaking with front desk staff, who sometimes aren't available to serve. As well as allowing guests to check into their rooms, these terminals also offer the capability to search for information about existing bookings. If, for example, a guest forgets their keycode, they can input their booking reference number and the terminal will present details about their booking, including their room cod

Security Flaw German Hotel Check-In Terminal Room Keycodes Self-Service Hotel Guests Bookings

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple's Processor Architecture Faces Major Security FlawA major security flaw called GoFetch has been discovered in Apple's processor architecture, which is a double whammy considering Apple's reputation for security. This vulnerability has been known for years before the launch of Apple Silicon processors. A similar problem exists in Intel's 13th Gen CPUs as well. Is this a fundamental problem in modern processor design?

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Das Central Sölden Hotel Review: Austria's Most Magnificent Spa HotelI learned to ski from Das Central Sölden, Austria's most magnificent spa hotel – and I'm already planning my return. Here, a Das Central review.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Blackpool hotel has booze licence approved despite concerns of rowdy behaviourThe Barron's Hotel can sell booze to hotel guests 24 hours a day

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Susanna Reid Leaves Minister Squirming Over 1 Very Obvious Flaw With Social Care FundingKate is a Senior Trends Reporter at HuffPost UK, covering the day's most compelling stories. She has worked in the national news since she became a qualified journalist and was previously a reporter with Express.co.uk

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

DWP Universal Credit 'flaw' compared to Post Office scandal to hit 1,000s'She is a mum with young children. She is extremely worried about finding the extra money'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Fortnite content creator exposes big flaw that needs to be fixed ASAPA big flaw has been exposed by a Fortnite content creator relating to the favourite creative maps. Don't get duped with this decieving tactic!

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »