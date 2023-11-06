Section 60 Stop and Search powers authorised in Abbots Langley

Officers can currently stop anyone between Abbots Road and South Way, in Abbots Langley, without needing “reasonable grounds” for suspicion. This is because Section 60 Stop and Search powers have been authorised in the area. Normally stop and search powers can be used at any time, but only if the officers have reasonable grounds to suspect someone.Yesterday evening (November 3), before the fireworks display at Manor House Playing Fields started, the force publicised the Section 60.

"Whilst residents enjoy tonight's fireworks display in Abbots Langley, we are letting you know that Section 60 Stop and Search powers have been authorised in the area," a post on the Three Rivers Police Facebook page said.The force added: "The measures have been put in place to keep the public safe and ensure that you all have a fantastic evening.

