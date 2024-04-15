Second Total Closure of M25 Announced, Drivers Warned of Delays

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a second total closure of a section of the M25 has been announced. National Highways said the seven-mile stretch of the motorway between Junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday May 10 until 6am on Monday May 13 while concrete beams for a new bridge and gantry are lifted into place.

He went on: "Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two-thirds and meant delays were limited."Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.

