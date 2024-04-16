Second Full Closure of M25 Announced for Junction 10 Upgrade

National Highways has announced the date of the second full closure of the M25 near to Junction 10 , as it works to upgrade the junction.

Drivers are being warned that the closure could cause more disruption than the previous one, due to the length of the diversion. “Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited. National Highways has now published its official diversion routes, but drivers are being urged to only use them if essential.Leave the M25 at junction 8, A217 . Follow the A217 London, Sutton, Kingston. After 3½ miles turn left onto the A240 Epsom, Kingston. After 3 miles at the Esso roundabout, turn right onto the A24 Kingston. Continue for 3 miles and turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth, Guildford. Continue for 9½ miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at junction 10.

M25 Closure Upgrade Junction 10 National Highways

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Second M25 full weekend closure announced as National Highways upgrades Junction 10National Highways has said the road between junction 9 and 10 will close as a new bridge is installed.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

M1 delays after car fire closed motorway between junction 29a and junction 29All lanes have been reopened after drivers faced delays of 45 minutes

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Kirkstall Junction: Leeds residents share concerns over 'horrendous' junction following flurry of crashesLeeds residents have said that they fear someone will die following a spate of car crashes at a 'horrendous' junction.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Second Total Closure of M25 Announced, Drivers Warned of DelaysDrivers are being warned to expect delays as a second total closure of a section of the M25 has been announced. The closure will take place between Junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday May 10 until 6am on Monday May 13. The closure is necessary for the lifting of concrete beams for a new bridge and gantry as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10. National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade warns that the diversion routes for this closure will be longer and different for over-height vehicles and all other traffic.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Duquesne, a team of second chances, is moving on to the second roundThe Dukes beat BYU for the school's first NCAA Tournament win since 1969.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

'Good progress' on works forcing first ever closure of M25, claims National HighwaysPictures show work under way to bring down a bridge, which must be complete by Monday morning - or the closure could be extended.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »