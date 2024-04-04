Sebastian Vettel hints at possible F1 comeback

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022 following two underwhelming years with Aston Martin . Only recently he has returned to racing action, testing a Porsche Hypercar ahead of a possible Le Mans debut. Vettel also revealed to Sky News that he’s had conversations with Toto Wolff , hinting at a possible F1 comeback. "I've had conversations with him, not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well, Vettel said.

"But I did speak to others as well because I'm still keeping in touch every now and then. I have some projects and ideas together with F1. We'll see if they will turn out or not." Speaking in the FIA press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Russell reacted to Vettel’s comments that he could make a retur

