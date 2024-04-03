Sebastian Vettel Considering Return to Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel says he is thinking about making a return to Formula 1 amid ongoing discussions with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and the sport's other team principals. The four-time world champion retired in 2022 after 16 seasons in F1 but has since been regularly linked with a possible return to the grid.
Mercedes have a 2025 seat to fill following Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari, while Red Bull, the team Vettel won his four drivers' titles with, could also have a vacancy with Sergio Perez's contract expiring. When to watch the Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppAsked whether he is in the market for a 2025 seat, Vettel told Sky Sports News: 'Well, potentially I am because I haven't got a drive, but they question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package. 'I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stand
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »