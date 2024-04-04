Sebastian Vettel Admits Some Parts of Formula 1 Still Excite Him

Sebastian Vettel has been asked again about a possible Formula 1 return, and he admitted parts of the sport “excite me”, but others still do not. The four-time World Champion walked away from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 after two seasons with Aston Martin, citing the need to spend more time with family and to work on his initiatives away from motorsport.

Vettel recently conducted a lengthy test in the Porsche 963 Hypercar as he got back behind the wheel in earnest, with a potential outing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans mooted. Whether or not this signals a greater intent on Vettel’s part to return to competitive motorsport remains to be seen, but he remains linked with a possible return to the Formula 1 grid in 2025. Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News and reminded a seat is free at Mercedes next year, Vettel replied with a smile: “I didn’t know that.” He then added: “Yeah, well, I don’t know. I mean, I still…there are bits that do excite m

