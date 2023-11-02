Seaweed symbionts reveal treasure trove of potential drug compounds

By Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta, Ph.D.Nov 1 2023Reviewed by Benedette Cuffari, M.Sc. In a recent study published in Marine Drugs, scientists review natural bioactive compounds produced by marine macroalgae-related Bacillota and their pharmacological properties.

Background Marine macroalgae serve as a rich source of novel bioactive compounds with potential pharmacological properties. However, unlike bioactive compounds produced by terrestrial microorganisms, few studies have assessed the chemical and biological properties of marine microorganisms.

Bacillota has been identified as the bacterial phylum most commonly associated with marine macroalgae. Moreover, Bacillota typically comprises Gram-positive bacteria. Metabolites produced by bioactive Bacillota Marine macroalgae serve as a rich source of bioactive Bacillota. Culturing marine macroalgae-related Bacillota in laboratory settings has led to the production of several bioactive compounds, most of which are polyketides. headtopics.com

Related StoriesA total of 25 macrolides have been identified from marine macroalgae-related Bacillota, including derivatives of macrolactin, bacvalactone, elansolid, difficidin, and macrobrevin. In addition to their antibacterial properties, these macrolides are known to have anticancer, antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties.

B. amyloliquefaciens isolated from Padina gymnospora, a brown algae, produces polyketides through the polyketide synthase-1 gene cluster. Other polyketide synthase-1 gene products include heterocyclic esters that are secondary metabolites of red algae-isolated B. amyloliquefaciens. headtopics.com

Amicoumacins are the derivatives of dihydroisocoumarins that are produced through bacterial non-ribosomal peptides synthetase gene clusters. These compounds are known to have antibacterial, anti-ulcer, anti-inflammatory, and cytotoxic properties.

