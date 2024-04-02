Seaside Weekender Festival Returns with Huge Line-Up

The Seaside Weekender festival is back for its fourth year with a line-up featuring huge names. The festival takes place in Victoria Park, Southport from June 7-9, with different themes for each day. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the festival, which offers headliners, food trucks, stalls, visuals, and entertainment.

Tickets start at £10 for a day pass and £40 for a weekend pass.

