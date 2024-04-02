Search operation launched for missing man in Scots village

A major search operation has been launched to find a man who vanished from a Scots village. Alexander MacKay, 51, disappeared from the Lairg area of Sutherland three days ago. His last sighting was on Ord Place at around 6.30pm on Friday, March 29. A police search to locate Alexander is underway amid growing concerns for his welfare. Assynt Mountain Rescue joined the search over the Easter weekend, deploying 17 members to look for Alexander.
Four search and rescue dogs and a drone were deployed to the area near Shin Falls. Images from the operation show crew walking through marshland with police also in attendance. Members of the public have been urged to check their sheds and outbuildings during search efforts. Alexander is described as around 5ft 9ins, of slim build with short, grey hair. He vanished wearing just a short-sleeved black top and black trousers despite forecasts of snow. He has not been heard from since the time of his disappearanc
