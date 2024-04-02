Search operation launched for missing man in Scots village

A major search operation has been launched to find a man who vanished from a Scots village. Alexander MacKay, 51, disappeared from the Lairg area of Sutherland three days ago. His last sighting was on Ord Place at around 6.30pm on Friday, March 29. A police search to locate Alexander is underway amid growing concerns for his welfare. Assynt Mountain Rescue joined the search over the Easter weekend, deploying 17 members to look for Alexander.

Four search and rescue dogs and a drone were deployed to the area near Shin Falls. Images from the operation show crew walking through marshland with police also in attendance. Members of the public have been urged to check their sheds and outbuildings during search efforts. Alexander is described as around 5ft 9ins, of slim build with short, grey hair. He vanished wearing just a short-sleeved black top and black trousers despite forecasts of snow. He has not been heard from since the time of his disappearanc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body discovered during search for Scots man missing for almost one weekWhile formal identification is still to take place, the family of missing Robert Drysdale, 58, have been informed.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Desperate search for Scots man missing for nearly one weekRobert Drysdale, 58, has not been seen or heard from since Friday, March 8.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Volunteer divers who found body of Scots dad handed expert search deviceThe family of Greig Stoddart, who died on Christmas Eve, gathered at Gartmorn Dam, Alloa, on Saturday to watch as the AquaEye kit was formally presented to Beneath the Surface.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Volunteers who found Scots dad's body receive 'game-changing' search deviceA team of volunteers who helped find the body of a Scots dad killed in a fishing accident have received a ‘game-changing’ search device.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Major search operation for missing Scot as K9 team and drones deployed in woodsAlexander MacKay, 51, was last seen at 6.30pm on Friday, March 29.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Alexander-Arnold reveals De Zerbi stance amid Liverpool next manager searchTrent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi amid linked

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »