Search launched for missing hiker in Crianlarich mountains

A major search has been launched for a Scots hiker reported missing in the Crianlarich mountains. Police Scotland say Ivan Meyer has failed to make contact with friends and family since Monday, April 1. The 45-year-old was known to have left his Edinburgh home and travelled to Crianlarich by train. It’s believed he arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82 to climb An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin.

Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said: “Ivan has not been in touch with friends or family for the past day and this is extremely out-of-character for him. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. “As time passes, concern for his welfare continues to grow. We are carrying out extensive searches in the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, and are asking for anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forwar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frantic search for Scots gran as family beg public to search 'quiet' spotsAngela Keenan. 58, vanished from the Lenzie area of East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday, April 2.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Major search for hiker missing in Scots mountains as 'concern' growsPolice Scotland say Ivan Meyer, from Edinburgh, has failed to make contact with friends and family since Monday, April 1.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Search operation launched for missing man in Scots villageA major search operation has been launched to find a man who vanished from a Scots village. Alexander MacKay, 51, disappeared from the Lairg area of Sutherland three days ago. His last sighting was on Ord Place at around 6.30pm on Friday, March 29. A police search to locate Alexander is underway amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Body discovered during search for Scots man missing for almost one weekWhile formal identification is still to take place, the family of missing Robert Drysdale, 58, have been informed.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Desperate search for Scots man missing for nearly one weekRobert Drysdale, 58, has not been seen or heard from since Friday, March 8.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Volunteer divers who found body of Scots dad handed expert search deviceThe family of Greig Stoddart, who died on Christmas Eve, gathered at Gartmorn Dam, Alloa, on Saturday to watch as the AquaEye kit was formally presented to Beneath the Surface.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »