Search launched for missing Cumbernauld man who was last seen seven days ago

Jordan Paton was last seen on October 25 at around 1pm in the Cumbernauld area - however, he may possibly now be in the Glasgow area.

Jordan is described as being 4ft 4 inches tall with short red/auburn hair. He was last known to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black hooded zipper, a black Umbro zipper and red/orange striped Nike trainers.

READ MORE: Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with online statement as they claim board have 'shamed' club Officers are now appealing to the public for information as the seven day mark approaches. If you have any information about Jordan's current whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1726 of 31/10/2023.

