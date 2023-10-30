Search for teen in Worcester State University shooting continues

Police are asking anyone with any information about Rodriguez's whereabouts to give them a call. He should be considered armed and dangerousAuthorities said Kevin Rodriguez, 18, is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm. That's in connection the shooting campus that happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old man in the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

"They were just in the middle of the parking lot and then a whole fight broke out, and then we saw another car pull up, some guys came out the car with some guns, a few gunshots happened and then we saw some kids just drop and then everybody just evacuated the scene," said Isaac Tyson, a student at Worcester State.

"You could tell someone got hit three times, he tried to run away, fell down on the ground, and there were ambulances everywhere, people screaming, it was horrifying honestly," added Marcus Oliver.

