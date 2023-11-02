Search for missing woman, 51, last seen leaving Wetherspoons

Kerry Conway was last seen exiting the William Rufus pub on Botchergate, Carlisle, shortly before midday on Wednesday (November 1). She has not been seen or heard from since and officers say they are 'concerned' for her welfare.

The 51-year-old has brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, black leggings with Nike trainers. Officers from Cumbria Police have shared a picture of Kerry on social media as part of an appeal and are urging anyone with information or sightings to get in contact.In a statement issued this morning, a force spokesperson said: "Police are concerned for the welfare of a 51-year-old woman from Carlisle.

"Kerry has brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, black leggings with Nike trainers. Police are concerned for Kerry's welfare and ask that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact police on 101. headtopics.com

