Sean Tate: Police appeal after prisoner escapes in Belfast

A convicted kidnapper is at large after escaping from the custody of police officers in north Belfast.

Sean Tate, who is 47, is serving a six-year jail term for offences including kidnapping, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He was with prison officers at a property on Belfast's Antrim Road on Friday morning when he made off."Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101," a police spokeswoman said.Tate was last seen wearing navy blue jeans, a grey fleece and black polo shirt.Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

