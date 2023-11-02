Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford won’t practice Wednesday, remains ‘day to day’ but won’t need IR stint

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The week started with uncertainty over quarterback ’s right thumb, but on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Sean McVay reiterated that Stafford is “day to day” and suggested the team could give him all the way up until game time on Sunday to determine whether he’ll play against the . Advertisement Stafford, who last Sunday in will not practice on Wednesday. The Rams are continuing to monitor swelling, and whether Stafford will be able to properly grip a football.

By Wednesday afternoon, McVay was able to say publicly that Stafford would not be designated to injured reserve and remains “day to day.” McVay suggested that the injury is not as bad as initially feared on Sunday night in Dallas, into Monday morning. “There’s so much swelling when you look at it, but we were encouraged that it was a sprain,” McVay said Monday afternoon.

