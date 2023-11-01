Sean Dyche wants Everton squad to be happy playing three times a week

Dyche’s school of thought is if his side are playing more it means they are involved in more competitions for longer and that is the route to success. “The challenge you have got is if you want to go and be really super-successful you will play a lot of football so I want the players to realise they can play three games a week, that they can have the mentality and take these games on.

“At the end of the day I want the mentality to be ‘I want to play every game’. It’s not finished but it’s building.” Goodison Park rose as one to mark his death last week at the age of 78 and the team ensured the occasion was marked in fitting fashion.

“I think the players are beginning to believe more and more. Five in seven is a good marker. The players deserve it, they are working very hard on the training pitch.” “I have never mastered the art of feeling good after a defeat. The first half was good but mistakes cost us at this level,” he said.

“Is it a bad performance? No. The worrying thing would be if you didn’t have belief in the squad but that’s not the case. These are steps we have to make.

