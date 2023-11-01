Sean Dyche shares half-time Everton team talk that helped seal win over Burnley

Sean Dyche said he urged his players to be stronger and more ambitious in a half-time team talk that paved the way for a comfortable win over Burnley.

Everton took an early lead through James Tarkowski’s header and looked set to cruise through their Carabao Cup fourth round tie. But they allowed their early momentum to slip and the visitors grew into the game as half-time approached.

Dyche acknowledged this but was able to put it right during the break as his side started the second half on top and, nine minutes after the restart, grabbed the goal that essentially ended this match through Amadou Onana. Ashley Young bagged a third in stoppage time to round off a comfortable win at Goodison Park. headtopics.com

Asked whether he agreed his side made the victory look easy, Dyche responded: “It is not easy, it is not easy to win football matches in any competition. Cup games have a different feel in making sure the players are up for the challenge. So overall, very pleased.

"I think we started the game very bright, scored a very good goal and then we came off it a bit, credit to them, they got into the game without really affecting our goal too much - although they had a great opportunity when Jimmy Garner did a brilliant bit of defending. headtopics.com

"We just went a little bit soft on the game, I thought, and then half-time we corrected it as a unit and I thought we played very well, very strong in the second half and came out worthy winners.” Asked what he said at half-time to encourage his team to take advantage of a game that appeared there for the taking, Dyche said: “I thought we had to play forwards more, we had to be more physical with our presence, and just really remind ourselves of the hard yards of the game because I have always believed there is quality here and doing the hard yards, the ugly side, the shape, the desire, to take on a a game, and I thought it flooded back into the team in the second half.

