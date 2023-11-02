Sean Dyche explains what Everton players are starting to do after Burnley win

Speaking after his side beat his former club Burnley, Blues boss Dyche said work to move forward was still in its early stages but that wins were a clear indication steps are being taken in the right direction.

The 3-0 victory over the Clarets represented a fifth success in seven matches across all competitions for Everton. It also sent them through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, where a home tie with Fulham awaits.READ MORE: What Sean Dyche did in 68th minute spoke volumes about Everton win over Burnley

Asked what he thought about the Blues' surge in form, which included the weekend win at West Ham United in the Premier League and during which one of the defeats was a controversial loss to Liverpool at Anfield, Dyche said: “It is a work in progress but there is progress. I said early in the season our results didn’t go but I thought some of the performances were as good as when I have been here - certainly the first two home games. headtopics.com

“They were head-scratchers over how you don’t at least draw let alone a win, but it doesn’t hold any weight when you don’t win. When you start winning people believe a bit more so that is my job to see through all that and believe anyway. I think the players are doing that.

“I think they are beginning to believe more and more. Five in seven wins is a good marker and we have been a bit unfortunate somewhat - the incident at Liverpool, you never know if that goes in our favour. The staff and players deserve it, they are working very hard on the training pitch, and they are delivering in the games.” headtopics.com

