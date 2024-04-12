Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted on Bike Ride Amid Ongoing Investigation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs broke a sweat on Thursday as he was spotted going out for a scenic bike ride around Miami Beach amid his ongoing sex trafficking investigation. He wore an all-black look in a Nike t-shirt and shorts matching his bike. Diddy finished the look with a sideways visor, sports sunglasses and a pair of black Backcountry sneakers. While riding by, Diddy flashed an 'L' sign with his fingers for 'love.

' The Love Album artist is the subject of mounting sexual harassment and rape lawsuits, most recently aiding and abetting his youngest son Christian 'King' Combs, 25, in a sexual assault case. The complaints culminated in Homeland Security Investigations raiding his homes late last month, where they were seen removing boxes and bags of evidence. Aaron Dyer, an attorney for the rapper, has since shared a statement calling the raids a 'witch hunt' and insisting his client is innocent

