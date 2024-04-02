There were touching moments at Anfield on Easter Sunday as Sean Cox met Jurgen Klopp. Lifelong Reds fan Sean, from Meath, was seriously hurt and his life changed forever after an attack before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield in 2018. Because of the incident, Sean had to learn to walk again. He travelled to Liverpool to watch the Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

After Liverpool's 2-1 victory, he spent a few special moments with Klopp inside the tunnel at Anfield. Liverpool welcomed Sean and his family, including his wife Martina, and his carer Eustina, reports the Irish Mirror. Just as Klopp arrived, Sean's wife told the Liverpool boss that he wanted to stand for the occasion. The Liverpool fan then kissed the hand of the departing Kop manager in the aftermath of their latest Premier League win

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean Cox meets Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in emotional scenes after Liverpool winThe Irishman was left in a critical condition following an unprovoked attack prior to Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield in 2018

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Heartwarming moment Jurgen Klopp spent with Sean Cox after Liverpool vs BrightonLiverpool supporter Sean Cox was reunited and shared a moment with Jurgen Klopp after the win over Brighton on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

How Liverpool could line up under Ruben Amorim with key Jurgen Klopp signing droppedRuben Amorim is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

What Jurgen Klopp said to Roberto De Zerbi on Liverpool touchlineJurgen Klopp reveals exchange with Roberto De Zerbi as Brighton boss shares how he learned of Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool transfer

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Jurgen Klopp shares Liverpool injury latest as Curtis Jones plan explainedLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggests Curtis Jones is in line for a recall against Sheffield United on Thursday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Fabrizio Romano reveals 'favourite' for Liverpool job after Jurgen Klopp's Roberto de Zerbi commentsFabrizio Romano has revealed the ”slight favourite” for the Liverpool job.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »