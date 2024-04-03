Seagram's Heiress' Son Almost Electrocutes Himself

Seagram's heiress Hannah Bronfman's husband revealed how their son almost electrocuted himself by shoving a necklace into a power outlet. Hannah's huband Brendan Fallis shared a scary video on TikTok Monday evening in which he told viewers that his three-year-old son had almost electrocuted himself. The terrifying incident took place while Fallis was enjoying a massage. His son Preston wanted to hang out in the room during his dad's treatment.

Seagram's heiress Hannah Bronfman's husband revealed how their son almost electrocuted himself by shoving a necklace into a power outlet Fallis shared a scary video on TikTok Monday evening in which he told viewers that his three-year-old son had almost electrocuted himself The heiress, 36, and her husband Brendan Fallis, 44, married in 2017 and have two young children together @brendanfallis Our son never even went close to an outlet as a baby, and hes now a toddler (3.5yrs old) and this happened. Can never be too saf

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Jackman's son Oscar almost towers over his 6ft3 dad in extremely rare appearanceThe Wolverine star adopted his son with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Space junk crashes through man's house and almost hits his sonAudio of the moment an object from the sky plummeted through a man's roof in Collier County, Florida.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Paris Hilton throws lavish pink-themed party with son Phoenix as her special guestThe Hilton heiress is a mom-of-two

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

'The crime is just horrible': Swarovski heiress no longer wears jewellery in London over mugging fearsThe heiress to the Swarovski crystal fortune has said she no longer wears jewellery in London due to fears of being mugged.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Rose Dugdale: The English heiress who joined the IRADirectors of a new film about Rose Dugdale, who died on Monday, say the movie is a 'balancing act'.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

How a posh English heiress who once curtsied to Queen became infamous IRA soldier dropping bombs on cops...Trailer for Baltimore – the vivid, intense biopic of heiress turned terrorist Rose Dugdale

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »