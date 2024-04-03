Seagram's Heiress' Son Almost Electrocutes Himself

Seagram's heiress Hannah Bronfman's husband revealed how their son almost electrocuted himself by shoving a necklace into a power outlet. Hannah's huband Brendan Fallis shared a scary video on TikTok Monday evening in which he told viewers that his three-year-old son had almost electrocuted himself. The terrifying incident took place while Fallis was enjoying a massage. His son Preston wanted to hang out in the room during his dad's treatment.
Seagram's heiress Hannah Bronfman's husband revealed how their son almost electrocuted himself by shoving a necklace into a power outlet Fallis shared a scary video on TikTok Monday evening in which he told viewers that his three-year-old son had almost electrocuted himself The heiress, 36, and her husband Brendan Fallis, 44, married in 2017 and have two young children together @brendanfallis Our son never even went close to an outlet as a baby, and hes now a toddler (3.5yrs old) and this happened. Can never be too saf
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »