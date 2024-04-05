Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB Lightsaber Legends Edition: A Must-Have SSD for Star Wars Fans and PS5 Users

Star Wars fans and PS5 users unite! The Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB Lightsaber Legends Edition is currently available for £132 on Amazon. With read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6000MB/s respectively, this SSD is one of the fastest drives for PS5 .

Its random speeds of 800K IOPS for reads and 1000K IOPS for writes make it an incredible performer for any task.

Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB Lightsaber Legends Edition SSD PS5 Star Wars Storage Gaming

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



eurogamer / 🏆 68. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This 2TB Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD deal is cheaper than Amazon's Spring sale priceMark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in Counter-Strike or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

The Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB SSD is 15% off in Amazon's Spring saleMark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in Counter-Strike or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

The 2TB Crucial P3 SSD is amazing value in the Amazon Spring SaleMark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in Counter-Strike or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Don't sift through 530 cash Isas to beat next week's deadline... pick one of these, says SYLVIA...You only have a few days left if you want to find the best place for your Isa allowance of up to £20,000 for this tax year before it disappears on April 5.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical 12-Speed GroupsetSubtle tweaks and an extra sprocket make this 'all-rounder' groupset an even better performer

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Black Bull Lane in Fulwood to see new speed humps, cycle lane and crossingBlack Bull Lane has seen numerous crashes in recent years Pic: Blog Preston New speed humps, pedestrian crossings and a cycle lane are planned for a busy ro

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »