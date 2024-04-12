Seafood Identified as Major Source of Cancer-Causing Toxins

PFAS have been associated with cancers, infertility and birth abnormalities. Seafood is a major source of PFAS , also known as ' forever chemicals '. READ MORE:Those who like to indulge in sushi buffets or treat themselves to a lobster dinner should beware - they could be at a higher risk of exposure to toxic ' forever chemicals .
' While the chemicals are more commonly linked to factories, plastic and even tap water - a new study has warned seafood is also a major source of the cancer-causing toxins. Dartmouth College researchers tested several types of seafood bought from various sites in New Hampshire for 26 types of PFAS. Sampling showed that 'bottom feeders' like shrimp and lobster contained the highest levels. Megan Romano, co-author of the Dartmouth study, urged people to consider the risks and benefits when eating seafood in future. Dartmouth researchers tested seafood bought from various sites in New Hampshire for 26 types of PFAS Environmental Working Group (EWG) data from 2020 ranked Brunswick County, North Carolina, as the top region in the US with PFAS in drinking water 'Our recommendation isn't to not eat seafood — seafood is a great source of lean protein and omega fatty acids,' she said. 'But it also is a potentially underestimated source of PFAS exposure in humans. 'Understanding this risk-benefit trade-off for seafood consumption is important for people making decisions about diet, especially for vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and childre
PFAS Forever Chemicals Seafood Cancer-Causing Toxins Dartmouth College Risk-Benefit Trade-Off Pregnant Women Children
