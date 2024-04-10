Scuffle at Manchester Eid event causes controversy

Organisers of an Eid event in Manchester have come under pressure after footage of a scuffle in a queue for prayers to mark the end of Ramadan . Eid in the Park was held at Platt Fields Park in Fallowfield on Wednesday (April 10) The occasion marked the beginning of Eid Al Fitr which is a festival held at the end of Ramadan . In the last few years there has been an outdoor prayer session at the park with as many as 20,000 people attending.

However, yesterday organisers announced that the prayer would be observed indoors due to torrential rain and 'waterlogged grounds'. Photos taken at the event show hundreds of people lined up outside. READ MORE: Salford murder investigation sees bin collections suspended as detectives hunt for body parts after man's torso found Videos have emerged on social media of a scuffle at an entrance to the indoor dome building at Platt Lane Sports Complex where the prayers took place. In one clip, a person can be heard saying 'this is s**t organisation you know, very s**t.' In reaction to the incident, Cllr Rabnawaz Akbar who is part of the organising committee said: "Some people were anxious to get in and that resulted in one incident where people were told not to push in. We had to control the crowds for healthy and safety reasons. "On the whole, despite the weather I can say that we had a successful event and it went well.

Manchester Eid Event Scuffle Queue Prayers Ramadan

