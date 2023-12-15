Scuba Diving Instructor Helps Protect Barrier Reef from Deadly Coral Sickness

If Reginald Beckford had been told a few years ago that he would later make a living as a scuba diving instructor, he would probably have laughed. That is until he saw what lay beneath the ocean's surface. Today, the 32-year-old is not just enabling others to experience the underwater world; he is playing a key role in helping protect the planet's third-largest barrier reef from the deadliest coral sickness ever recorded.

Almost a decade after it first appeared off the coast of Florida, the malady has spread like wildfire and is now known to be present in 28 nations across the region. It was while working as a night watchman on a dive boat that Reginald was encouraged to venture into the water. "The first time I went scuba diving it was surreal, it was like a different world," he recalls. "Once I saw what we had down there, I wanted to help preserve it in any way I could." The British territory's resplendent coastline has attracted tourists for decades





