Scripted Speculations Surround Netflix Hit Selling Sunset

Coming any day now, it's clear that we're still completely obsessed with the glamorous lives - and the phenomenal outfits - of the women who work at, selling ridiculously priced houses to stupidly wealthy clients, with a side helping of major drama and bitchiness.

What's not to love? Speculation that the Netflix hit might be scripted was sparked during season five, after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a huge production error when boss looked like he was speaking on the phone, only for it to be clear he wasn't on a call... Yikes. Taking to Twitter, one fan said a lot of the drama felt 'forced' but they enjoyed it nonetheless, whilst another went so far as to call it 'painfully scripted', whilst a third said it was 'beyond obvious' that it wasn't totally authentic. Realtor was accused by Chrishell Stause of acting 'cracked out' and taking drugs, which led Nicole to later undergo a drug test? Despite the initial interaction being branded as 'top tier reality TV,' others were not convinced that it was fully kosher. Is so clearly scripted,' one lamente

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GRAZİAUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: The Selling Sunset real estate revolution right here in Northern IrelandIt includes decluttering and staging homes to hosting spa retreats in dreamed of destinations

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

METROUK: eBay fraudster claimed he was selling queen's walking stick days after her deathDru Marshall claimed he had permission from the Royal household to sell her stick, and the proceeds from the sale would go to charity.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Inside the murky world of education agents 'selling immigration': Industry insider reveals secrets...EXCLUSIVE: MailOnline spoke to an international recruitment expert based at a top education provider who lifted the lid on the practice she called a 'dark art'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Inside the murky world of education agents 'selling immigration': Industry insider reveals secrets...EXCLUSIVE: MailOnline spoke to an international recruitment expert based at a top education provider who lifted the lid on the practice she called a 'dark art'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Netflix is making an animated The Witcher series with original GeraltGet ready for more Witcher content, as Netflix is planning The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep for 2024.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Netflix Cup: Everything you need to know about F1 golf tournament including how to watchThe Netflix Cup is set to be broadcast live on Netflix in November with stars from Formula 1 and the PGA Tour

Source: Motorsport | Read more »