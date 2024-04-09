Scrabble to Change for the First Time in 75 Years to Make Game More Inclusive

Scrabble is set to change for the first time in its 75-year history as part of a new 'inclusivity' drive to deter those who find the word game too 'intimidating' from abandoning the game. The much-loved board game will now be printed with a simpler version on the back of the original board for those whose knowledge of dictionaries and thesauruses are limited.
The new game from its owners Mattel is called Scrabble Together and will feature a second side 'to make gameplay more accessible for anyone who finds word games intimidating'. The decision to unveil a new twist on the classic game came after research by Scrabble found that 75 per cent of those aged between 25 and 34 had to look up if certain words were real while playing the game. Almost half of Scrabble players have also tried to make up words, a poll of 2,000 adults also foun
Scrabble Game Inclusive Board Game Scrabble Together Accessible Intimidating Words Dictionaries Thesauruses Research Players
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »