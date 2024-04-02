Scouse musician Michael Head 'never been happier' despite flying under the radar

A Scouse musician with decades in the industry, who is loved by Noel Gallagher, and was once proclaimed to be 'our greatest songwriter' by NME, says he has 'never been happier' despite often flying under the radar. Michael Head is a musician's musician; that man can write a tune. While he and The Red Elastic Band performed at last summer's On the Waterfront, warming up for Jamie Webster, some people in the city and beyond are unaware of his stuff. And what a great shame that is.

Over the years, Michael has been described as a poet, a dreamer, praised by other, more famous musicians, and even called the UK's greatest songwriter. He should have been propelled to global success when his band the Pale Fountains were signed to Virgin for £150,000 in the late 80s, but it wasn't to be

