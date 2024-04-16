ScottishPower compensates customers for billing error

ScottishPower has agreed a customer compensation package with the energy regulator Ofgem after it identified that a small number of Direct Debit customers were mistakenly billed at the higher rate paid by standard credit customers under the price cap.
The agreed compensation package, which includes direct refunds as well as goodwill payments, means affected customers each received an average of £294. ScottishPower have confirmed that all refunds and goodwill payments have been made and there is no need for customers to take any action. ScottishPower will also pay £1 million to the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Fund, which benefits charities and community projects that help vulnerable customers with energy-related support.
“Looking after our customers is at the heart of everything we do and our immediate notification to the regulator, swift corrective action and the compensation package agreed with Ofgem show both how seriously we take this matter and our commitment to making it right.”
Scottishpower Compensation Billing Error Ofgem Customers Refund
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Ofgem to consider ‘time-of-use’ price cap for householdsThe regulator has launched a consultation on a range of options for the future of the price cap.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »