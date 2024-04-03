Scottish Workers to Lose More Money from Payslips Due to New HMRC Rule

Scottish workers are being hit by a HMRC new rule introduced from Saturday onwards which means they will lose more money from their payslips, but English workers will not. Tax changes are being implemented on April 6 2024 for the new tax year which reduces Income Tax for Scottish workers and National Insurance rates for all UK workers, up to a maximum of £754 back into payslips.

English workers will benefit from both a £754 boost and slightly better income tax thresholds on earnings over £28,000, whereas Scots will get the £754 boost but still lose out on earnings above £28,000 which could wipe out some of the boost for some workers. And very high Scottish earners will lose about £1,251 - more than the National Insurance saving is worth thanks to an income tax HMRC change from Saturday affecting only Scottish workers

