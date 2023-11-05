Scottish women curlers raise money for charity in Sweden

A squad of 20 women curlers from across Scotland are in Sweden to raise money for a charity launched by rugby legend Doddie Weir. The Royal Caledonian Curling Club, made up of 20 women from Kelso, Ayr, and Perth, to Kinross, Aberdeen, and Inverness, travel to Sweden every 10 years to take on curlers from the Scandinavian nation, with a Swedish team making the return journey in between.

This year they are donning blue and yellow tartan in honour of Weir, who died last November following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease. They hoping to raise as much as possible for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation - launched by Weir in 2017 - a charity which aims to find a cure for the disease as well as supporting people living with the condition. The team landed in Stockholm on Thursday in what marks the seventh time a Scottish squad has made the voyage. Terry Paterson, the tour captain, said: "It's a hugely exciting opportunity to go and play the sport we love in a country with a very high standing in the game.

