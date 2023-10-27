Scottish woman who lost wife to Covid blasts UK government at inquiry

A SCOTTISH woman who lost her partner to Covid has hit out at UK Government officials who held illegal lockdown parties, saying there was a “culture of contempt for the ordinary people” throughout the pandemic.
“If the political comprehension of the coming storm is lacking, and it’s partly driven by pandering – this was directed for the UK side to the loudest MPs in government – irrespective of the science, rather than doing what’s in the best interest of the people, then more people die than would otherwise be the case.“As I’ve said before, hubris does not stop a pandemic.
However, she maintained: “I think the ultimate insult came when all of the so-called partygate stories came out and people became so angry. “That produced so much anger, it’s difficult to find the words to adequately display all of those factors. All of those factors contribute in my view.”and Social Care Impact Hearing on Tuesday and heard two days of opening submissions from core participants of the inquiry. headtopics.com
"In doing so it will provide the foundations for an inquiry that delivers real change and accountability.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.