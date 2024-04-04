Scottish Title Race to be Decided on Final Day, Says Derek Ferguson

DEREK Ferguson has predicted the Scottish title race will be decided on the final day of the season for the first time in 12 years even if his former club Rangers beat Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. Philippe Clement’s team will move two points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership table if they defeat Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have played a game more than them, in Govan this weekend.

A victory over their city rivals – who they have not prevailed against in a meaningful league match since way back in August, 2021 – would put them in a commanding position with seven matches remaining. However, former Rangers midfielder Ferguson, who helped his boyhood heroes to be crowned champions in 1987 and 1989, feels the Premiership will only be settled in the last game in May even if his old club triumph on Sunday.“I’m just glad we have a title race because at the start of the season it didn’t look like there was going to be that,” he said. “It’s been remarkabl

Scottish Title Race Final Day Season Rangers Celtic Premiership Derek Ferguson

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

