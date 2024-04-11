Scottish Taxpayers Spent £60,000 on Witnesses for UK Covid Inquiry

Scottish taxpayers paid over £60,000 to support witnesses for the UK Covid Inquiry. This included payments to national clinical director Jason Leitch and former civil servant Ken Thomson , who admitted deleting their pandemic WhatsApps. The total bill for Leitch, three other Scottish Government officials, and former SNP health Secretary Jeane Freeman amounted to £10,532. The SNP government has been accused of obscuring the truth and covering up its failures during the Covid Inquiry.
The scandal of senior Government figures deleting their WhatsApp messages during the pandemic overshadowed the Scottish end of the Inquiry. Recovered messages revealed Leitch's pre-bed ritual of deleting WhatsApps and Thomson boasting about plausible deniability
