Scottish Taxpayers Spent £60,000 on Witnesses for UK Covid Inquiry

Scottish taxpayers paid over £60,000 to support witnesses for the UK Covid Inquiry. This included payments to national clinical director Jason Leitch and former civil servant Ken Thomson , who admitted deleting their pandemic WhatsApps. The total bill for Leitch, three other Scottish Government officials, and former SNP health Secretary Jeane Freeman amounted to £10,532. The SNP government has been accused of obscuring the truth and covering up its failures during the Covid Inquiry.

The scandal of senior Government figures deleting their WhatsApp messages during the pandemic overshadowed the Scottish end of the Inquiry. Recovered messages revealed Leitch's pre-bed ritual of deleting WhatsApps and Thomson boasting about plausible deniability

Scottish Taxpayers UK Covid Inquiry Witnesses Payments Jason Leitch Ken Thomson Deleting Whatsapps SNP Government Covering Up Scandal Senior Government Figures Pandemic Messages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 free bets: £60 bonuses when you stake £10 with William Hill...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Get £60 in Free Bets for the Cheltenham Festival at BETMGMBETMGM is offering new customers £60 in free bets to celebrate the Cheltenham Festival. Stake £10 on any horse racing bet at odds of 1/1 or greater to qualify.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Claim a free pair of horse racing tickets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series 2024You can claim a free pair of tickets worth up to £60 to Musselburgh racecourse!

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Dr Martens sale sees 'comfortable from first wear' boots slashed to under £60'These are the best docs I’ve ever owned. Zero breaking in time, extremely comfy so much so I can easily wear them for a 12 hour shift. Lovely finish and very eye catching'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Amazon's £60 wireless earphones with 'incredible sound' now £20Ahead of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale there's already major savings to be had - including these earphones for less than £20

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Mango's £60 bag almost identical to £325 Lulu Guinness versionThe two bags are very similar, but the large price difference means shoppers can save around £265 by opting for the high street alternative.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »