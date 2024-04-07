Scottish Soldier's Encounter with Cyprus Rebellion

Whilst serving as a Scottish soldier during my two years of British military 'National Service', I fell ill with Asian Flu while on Christmas Guard duty at a camp in England. I was quickly taken to the nearest military hospital where I almost ended up being transferred to a military prison for getting into a fight in the hospital ward. This incident took place in 1956/7 during the emergency in Cyprus.

Two soldiers who had recently returned from Cyprus joined me on the hospital ward and bragged about raping two local Greek Cypriot schoolgirls. Let me provide some background information on Cyprus and its rebellion against British imperialism. The island had been attempting to gain independence from Britain for years, but when that seemed impossible, they sought a union with Greece. This union received moral support from Greece, who even broadcasted a propaganda radio service to aid the freedom fighters. The British, however, jammed these broadcasts. It is interesting to note that they did not jam Nazi broadcasts during World War II, which were instead ridiculed and scorned

