Scottish Singer Lulu Announces Farewell Tour

Lulu, the Scottish singer, has announced her upcoming farewell tour with family and friends. She has revealed that she does not speak before noon on performance days to preserve her voice. Lulu has a strict regime while on tour and takes care of her instrument.

She had to cancel several dates of her 2023 UK tour due to the lingering effects of Covid. Despite this, she continues to work and sing.

