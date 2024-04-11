Scottish Seaside Town Ranked Among World's Best Surfing Spots

A Scottish seaside town has been ranked among the world’s best surfing spots in a new study. Thurso , dubbed Scotland ’s equivalent to Hawaii, made the list alongside a number of other global hotspots. Travel experts ParkSleep have included Thurso in its round-up of the most desirable destinations in the world for the water sport due to its great waves. Many surfing enthusiasts from across the globe are drawn to the bay stretching from Scrabster to Thurso Castle.

It joined locations in Australia, Bali and the US in the list of the best surf spots with ParkSleep's study taking into account factors such as Instagram tags, coastline length, Google searches and average sea temperatures. In April 2021, Thurso hosted the British Surfing Cupheld – marking the first time the competition was held in the town since the 1980s.

