Scottish Renewables boss issues damning verdict on Brexit impact

THE CEO of Scottish Renewables has said that it is “hard not to be despondent” about the scale of European funding Scotland misses out on afteron Thursday – a conference for Europe’s ocean energy sector – Claire Mack said in a post on LinkedIn that she had left feeling “proud to be Scottish”.

The head of Scotland's renewable energy industry trade body highlighted examples of Scottish innovation, including Edinburgh-based Mocean Energy, which she said was “moving fast on getting a world-leading wave device up to commercial deployment stage”.

It was announced in September that the UK is to return to the EU’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme following a post-Brexit row. The move was immediately welcomed by scientists, after years of warnings that UK researchers have been missing out on collaboration with colleagues in the EU.Mack said that while “strides were made” to get the UK back into Horizon, it was “hard not to be despondent at the size and scale of what we are missing out on in terms of European funding and collaboration” – including the EU Innovation Fund, one of the world's largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies. headtopics.com

“Next is getting scale and Scotland has the upper hand here. We have an abundance of lessons learned and are sharing to help that scale grow. We’ve got integrated marine energy with more to come. “Oil and Gas are taking stakes in projects and keen to look at options to clean up processes - a huge step in Scotland and the world’s energy transition story due to the scale of demand.”We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.

Read more:

SunScotNational »

Scottish hospitality and culture bosses call for raft of changes to Brexit dealTHE withdrawal agreement the UK reached with the EU ignored the needs of the hospitality and culture sectors, a workshop of industry leaders… Read more ⮕

Scottish hospitality and culture bosses call for raft of changes to UK's Brexit dealTHE withdrawal agreement the UK reached with the EU ignored the needs of the hospitality and culture sectors, a workshop of industry leaders… Read more ⮕

Tenfold electric vehicles on 2030 roads could be a shock to the systemRobust policies for renewables needed to increase energy mix to nearly 50% Read more ⮕

Repsol Boosts Renewables Business As Lower Oil Prices Drag Profits DownSpanish energy group Repsolreportedon Thursday a 14% lower net income for January to September, due to lower crude oil and gas prices than in the year-ago period Read more ⮕

Leading bankers say Scottish bond plan will boost nation's profileLEADING bankers have backed Humza Yousaf’s plan to issue Scottish Government bonds. Read more ⮕

Scottish city soars up list of world's best citiesA new global report has ranked a Scottish city as the 61st best city on the planet. Read more ⮕