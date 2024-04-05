Scottish Police Federation Overwhelmed with Complaints

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), has revealed that there have been between 3,000 and 4,000 complaints in the first 48 hours. Officers are working overtime and backroom staff are being pulled in to handle the large number of reports.

Police Scotland will not be investigating complaints regarding a speech on institutional racism by Humza Yousaf or tweets by J.K. Rowling.

