Scottish players celebrate Euro 2024 qualification

Players celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer with the Tartan Army following their final qualifier against Norway at Hampden on Sunday night. Skipper Andy Robertson, who had travelled up to Glasgow for the occasion despite being out injured, and his team mates did a lap of honour around the hallowed patch of Mount Florida turf and lapped the applause and adulation of their followers.

And who could blame them? They did not just achieve their objective and secure an automatic place at the finals. They did so with two Group A games to spare following famous victories over Spain at home and Norway away. They deserved to milk the moment after all of their efforts. However, there is little time for them to bask in the afterglow of their remarkable accomplishment if they are to make a major impact at the tournament in Germany next summer. The hard work has to start now otherwise the cheers of the supporters will soon turn into jeers





