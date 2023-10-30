Scottish Minister Stands with Jewish Communities in Scotland after Anti-Semitic Incident in Dagestan

HUMZA Yousaf has said that he stands with Jewish communities in Scotland after an anti-semitic incident in Dagestan.

Russian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the plane belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings.Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility on Sunday.There is real fear amongst our Jewish communities worldwide about the rise of antisemitism.

The ministry of internal affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, said CCTV footage would be used to establish the identities of those who stormed the airport, and that those involved would be brought to justice. headtopics.com

“We urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram. “You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully. We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said in a video published to Telegram.

