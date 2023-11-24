Scottish minister's visit to China criticized for ignoring human rights issues

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson is visiting several Chinese cities this week. A press release announcing the trip made no mention of human rights or security issues related to China. The Scottish government said the country had a "a long history of intellectual, cultural and economic exchange with China.

" But MP Stewart McDonald, who previously sat alongside Angus Robertson on the SNP benches at Westminster, warned that the "character and tone" of the visit was "out of step with international opinion."Mr McDonald told BBC Scotland News that engagement was important, but added that China's "catastrophic" human rights record must be raised.Mr McDonald said: "China is no ordinary trading partner. It has violently cracked down on democracy and the rule of law in Hong Kong, is carrying out a genocide against Uighur Muslims, is increasingly threatening the people of Taiwan." The trip was also criticised by the head of Westminster's foreign affairs committee and an international cross-party group of politician





