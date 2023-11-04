Scottish minister's family in Gaza 'hugely relieved' to be safe

The El-Naklas, from Dundee, were in Gaza visiting relatives when the conflict erupted, and Yousaf has regularly shared updates on his family’s situation – including that they had to drink sea water due to a lack of clean resources. Yousaf said he and his wife were “hugely relieved” and the emotions they had felt over the last four weeks had come “spilling out”
. When the First Minister phoned his 14-year-old stepdaughter during a break at school on Friday, the pair both shared “a few tears” in relief at the news.“My four-year-old we can protect her to an extent, but my 14-year-old, Maya, knows everything, watches everything and it has been hugely distressing for her.” The situation has taken its toll on Yousaf and his family, but he thanked those who sent messages of support from across the political spectrum and around the world as well as his Scottish Government team. Yousaf added: “I wouldn’t be lying by saying the last four weeks have been, if not the most difficult four weeks of our lives, certainly amongst the most difficult four weeks of our lives. “Every night we’ve gone to bed not sleeping because we’re worried about whether or not my mother and father-in-law are going to make it through the night.“There were moments we thought that was it. We were just bereft really at the grief, thinking they had been kille
