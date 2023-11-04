Scottish minister's family in Gaza 'hugely relieved' to be safe

The El-Naklas, from Dundee, were in Gaza visiting relatives when the conflict erupted, and Yousaf has regularly shared updates on his family’s situation – including that they had to drink sea water due to a lack of clean resources. Yousaf said he and his wife were “hugely relieved” and the emotions they had felt over the last four weeks had come “spilling out”

. When the First Minister phoned his 14-year-old stepdaughter during a break at school on Friday, the pair both shared “a few tears” in relief at the news.“My four-year-old we can protect her to an extent, but my 14-year-old, Maya, knows everything, watches everything and it has been hugely distressing for her.” The situation has taken its toll on Yousaf and his family, but he thanked those who sent messages of support from across the political spectrum and around the world as well as his Scottish Government team. Yousaf added: “I wouldn’t be lying by saying the last four weeks have been, if not the most difficult four weeks of our lives, certainly amongst the most difficult four weeks of our lives. “Every night we’ve gone to bed not sleeping because we’re worried about whether or not my mother and father-in-law are going to make it through the night.“There were moments we thought that was it. We were just bereft really at the grief, thinking they had been kille

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SUNSCOTNATİONAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Humza Yousaf: Scottish hospitals can treat injured Gaza civiliansHUMZA Yousaf has said that Scottish hospitals can help treated injured Gaza civilians if they are medically evacuated.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Humza Yousaf's family are at the border as they wait to leave war-torn GazaSome dual nationals and injured citizens have been able to leave the war-ravaged region through Egypt’s Rafah crossing this week.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Humza Yousaf's family may escape Gaza todayHUMZA Yousaf’s family may leave Gaza today after they were approved to cross the border into Egypt.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Yousaf’s in-laws on list of Britons permitted to leave GazaElizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, have been trapped in the territory after visiting family before the conflict erupted.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Yousaf’s in-laws on list of Britons permitted to leave GazaElizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, have been trapped in the territory after visiting family before the conflict erupted.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Humza Yousaf’s in-laws permitted to leave Palestine's GazaThe in-laws of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf have been granted permission to leave Gaza, according to a list published by the Palestinian…

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »